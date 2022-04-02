What does it mean to meditate on the Bible?

As a kid growing up in church, I remember being warned about meditation. Meditation was a weird and scary habit, something practiced by Hollywood actors who sat in a lotus position while reciting ancient Hindu mantras. Perhaps because of the fear that meditation is too closely connected to Eastern religion, I’ve rarely heard of a pastor encouraging his congregation to meditate.

The Bible does encourage God’s people to meditate on his word, though. In Psalm 1:2, the Scripture says that the blessed man meditates on God’s law, “day and night.” Psalm 119, the longest chapter in the Bible, tells us at least six times about the importance of meditating on God’s Word. In Philippians 4:8, Paul tells his readers to “think” about things that are true, noble, right, pure and so on. The Greek word he uses in that passage is one that has the idea of carefully pondering or reflecting upon certain things. In other words, we’re called to meditate on what is true, and what greater truth is there than the word of God?

Biblical meditation is quite different from Buddhist or Hindu meditation, however. The goal of meditation in Eastern religions is to empty the mind of all thoughts, desires or opinions. The goal of biblical meditation is instead to fill our minds with the truth of God’s word. What we’re hoping to do when we meditate on Scripture is to replace our sinful and fleshly thoughts with the holy and spiritual thoughts of God.

How do we meditate on the Scripture, then? Meditation begins with simply reading a section of the Bible repeatedly, perhaps five or six times in a row. I find that it helps to read it aloud and not merely inside my mind. Saying something out loud engages not only our minds in the act of meditation, but also our bodies. Speaking aloud also helps us with memorization — the more we repeat a passage out loud, the more likely it is to stick in our minds so that we can remember it later. While reading the passage, we want to turn the words over in your mind. In other words, meditation calls us to think carefully about the words that we’re reading. We can formulate questions and answer them to ourselves to better understand God’s word.

Here’s an example: Imagine you’re reading Psalm 1:1: “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers.” After you read it aloud several times, you might ask yourself, “Why is there a progression of movement in this verse, from walking to standing to sitting?” Or, “What does it mean to be blessed?” Or perhaps, “What are the benefits of delighting in God’s law?” You can simply ponder those questions and consider the answers to them in your mind. Then ask God to give you wisdom to understand his word in deeper ways.

Meditation isn’t quite the same as studying the Bible in detail. When we meditate, we’re just pondering God’s word, chewing on it in our minds, and allowing the spirit of God to speak through its words. When we’re meditating on Scripture, we aren’t necessarily writing anything down or parsing Greek words. We’re simply letting God’s word saturate our hearts and minds so that it becomes a part of us. As it does that, the Holy Spirit will begin to transform the way we think. Our values will slowly align with the values of God. Fleshly thoughts — anger, lust, pride, greed, envy, and the like — will be replaced with spiritual thoughts and feelings. Meditation isn’t a pathway to immediate spiritual transformation, but it is a powerful step in the process of learning to know and apply God’s word.

So there’s no need to be afraid of biblical meditation. It isn’t some weird spiritual exercise invented by celebrities and New Age gurus. Instead, it’s a biblical practice that, when properly applied, helps us to know and obey God in deeper ways.

Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.