What does it mean to be a neighbor?

How do I be a neighbor? That’s a question I keep asking. As a follower of Jesus, I can’t help but ask it every day.
In Luke’s gospel, when a lawyer asks Jesus how he can inherit eternal life, Jesus replies with questions. "What is written in the law? How do you interpret it?" When the lawyer replies with commandments that Jesus says all the law and the prophets depend on — you must love the Lord your God with all your heart, being and mind, and you must love your neighbor as you love yourself — Jesus says, "Correct! Do this and you will live." But the lawyer, perhaps trying to trip Jesus up, find a loophole to loving others, or both, asks a follow-up question. "And who is my neighbor?" Jesus replies by telling a story. A man, robbed and left for dead on a roadside, is ignored by a priest and then a Levite, when a Samaritan stops to help. Jesus flips the lawyer’s question, asking, "Now, what do you think? Which of those guys was a neighbor to the person who fell into the hands of robbers?" When the lawyer concedes that the most neighborly man was the Samaritan, Jesus concludes, "Go and do likewise." Go and be a neighbor.
I get that it’s pointless and even self-centered to ask who our neighbor is; but if Jesus teaches us that we’re called to be neighbors to one another, my nagging question remains. "How? How do I be a neighbor?" In other words, how do I best love others?
A couple of Fridays ago, our church's youth group was volunteering at a drive-up food pantry in our neighborhood. As people lined up to receive a box of food provided by our local food bank, we sorted the donations of bread, produce, eggs and various essentials. One of the teenagers came to me with a cantaloupe covered in brown spots. Concerned, he asked me, "Uh, what do we do with this? I mean, I wouldn’t eat it." I smiled and said, "That’s it. That’s your discernment. Throw it away. Because why would you give someone something to eat that you wouldn’t eat yourself? Why would you give something to your neighbor that might harm them?"
Sometimes we need the golden rule to be broken down in straightforward terms for us to understand how to be a neighbor — how best to love.
Instead of assuming the worst about our immigrant neighbors and asking why they don’t just come here legally, we can ask what they need, and look into how we can help. I mean, I wouldn’t want to go through life-threatening circumstances and be separated from my family only to reach a place where I’m seen as a villain and otherwise overlooked.
Instead of numbing ourselves to stories about our neighbors being killed in traffic stops with the presumptuous defense of "if they would just comply, nothing bad would happen," we can ask questions about our biases and do all we can to halt violence and save lives. I mean, I wouldn’t want to be pulled over for rolling a stop sign and then get shot in front of my children.
Instead of viewing homelessness and poverty as the consequences of people’s choices and laziness, we can ask why half the children in our country are food insecure and living below the poverty line, and give out of the good things we have — blessings that are never ours based solely on our individual choices — to help them. I mean, I wouldn’t want to have to choose between paying for my wife’s cancer treatment and buying groceries for my family, only to have strangers shake their heads at me no matter what I do.
Loving with our leftovers, giving to our neighbor out of dismissive charity and watered-down compassion based on conditions formed by our own judgments and perceptions — I don’t think that’s how Jesus wants us to live. It’s surely not how he invites us to love.
So, how do we be a neighbor? How do we best love? The Rev. Michelle Higgins, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ in St. Louis, suggests, "It is God’s goodness you can focus on instead of wondering if you’re always doing it right." Amen. That’s it. That’s our discernment.
Withholding the temptation to justify ourselves and instead giving our best to each other. This is how Jesus calls us to live. This is how Jesus invites us to love. This is all that matters.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.