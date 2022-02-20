Welsh to join Texas Aviation Hall of Fame

The Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston has inducted retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark A Welsh III into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

Welsh was the 20th chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. He had a 40-year career spanning numerous operational, command and staff positions. As a pilot, he flew more than 3,300 hours, and he earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses as a combat pilot in Desert Storm.

He served as commander of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe, as the associate director for military affairs of the Central Intelligence Agency, and as as the vice commander for Air Education and Training Command. He also served as commandant of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

He was named chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force in 2012, and now serves as dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

He will be inducted into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame during a luncheon ceremony at Ellington Airport in Houston on April 22.