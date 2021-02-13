Weariness hounds us; perspective through prayer leads the way

Recently, among members of the church I serve, we have noted that the United States now finds itself a year deeper in the COVID-19 pandemic than we were when the virus was first gaining traction here. While I sense the darkness of this contagion is still surrounding, I want to think that there is a matchstick’s flickering flame or a penlight’s faint illumination, which is small at a distance but discernible to the mind’s eye. Yet, I feel weariness.
Neither my weariness nor anyone else’s is promised immediate relief anytime soon. To the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the developing variant viruses, we can add the related economic hardships, the unfavorable effects on emotional health and the impeachment trial of now-former President Trump.
While many folks say at the conclusion of a difficult work week “I need a drink,” my sincere paraphrase in our most recent church newsletter about current widespread stress factors was “I need a prayer.” So I located and added to that congregation-wide communication parts of two prayers, one from the 1965 version of The Book of Public Worship of the Presbyterian Church of Ireland and the other by the then-Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, Edward Elson from 1969.
With the impeachment trial still underway and the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines still uneven, as this week has moved from Monday to Friday, I still need a prayer. From the Book of Common Prayer of the Episcopal Church, I discovered this one in the section, “Prayers for National Life”:
“Eternal God: Save us from violence, discord, and confusion; from pride and arrogance, and from every evil way. Defend our liberties, and fashion into one united people the multitudes yielded from many backgrounds and languages. Endue with the spirit of wisdom those to whom in your Name we entrust the authority of government, that there may be justice and peace at home, and that, through obedience to your law, we may show forth your praise among the nations of the earth. In the time of prosperity, fill our hearts with thankfulness, and in the day of trouble, allow not our trust in you to fail. ... Amen.”
Last Saturday, Rabbi Peter Tarlow wrote in this space: “Reading Jewish Talmudic literature teaches us to hear the other, to think about things rationally, to lower our emotions and to go beyond the literal detail so as to understand an argument’s broad scope.”
You and I may or may not read Talmudic literature, but the goal Tarlow envisions as a possibility is truly a goal worthy of cultivation.
In both Europe and the United States, the value of science and reason began growing in people’s appreciation during the 1700s, including among religious leaders and communities. In that period, Methodists from the faith tradition of John Wesley began theologizing from a four-point approach (“quadrilateral”) of Scripture, tradition, experience and reason. From the Calvinist tradition, Jonathan Edwards and John Witherspoon researched, wrote and taught from a similar basic approach.
In the middle of the 1800s, President Abraham Lincoln, who was not a subscribing Baptist, Methodist or Calvinist/Presbyterian, communicated religious sensibilities from a perspective that God will “see God’s people through” in ways that include and require our participation according to values that are sacrificial, universal and particular. Thus, he said at his second inauguration: “... as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to do all which may achieve a just and lasting peace, among ourselves and with all nations.”
Even when I’m weary, that “prayer perspective” gives me a lift.
Ted V. Foote Jr. has been pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan since 2007.