We are all Doubting Thomas

As soon as Thomas did so, he realized the truth, crying out, “My Lord and my God!” That’s perhaps the strongest confession of faith in the entire gospel of John. The resolution of Thomas’s doubt produced in him a rock-solid and unshakeable faith. Tradition tells us that Thomas spent his later years in India, telling as many people as possible about his face-to-face encounter with the risen Jesus, the Savior who was kind enough to show up for a struggling doubter.

If you have doubts about Jesus, he is kind enough to show up for you, as well. If you find yourself approaching this Easter Sunday full of questions, wondering if Christianity could possibly be true, you are not alone. Allow me to encourage you not to deny or hide your doubts, but instead to ask Jesus to show himself to you. Jesus probably won’t appear in the flesh to show you his hands and his side, but he has many other ways to reveal himself to us. Tell him about your struggles with unbelief, and ask him to help you resolve them. Ask him to show you what is true.

My own struggles with doubt have led me to a place of deep and abiding faith, as I’ve turned my doubts over to Jesus and asked for his help. Tomorrow morning, we will celebrate the resurrection of our Savior, a reality that I believe in more deeply with each passing year. In his kindness, Jesus keeps reinforcing the faith of this struggling doubter.