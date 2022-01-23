Warblers add color to Brazos County winters

The male pine warbler is olive above, bright yellow on the throat and breast, with white on the belly and under the tail. The gray tail has two white outer feathers and the gray wings have two white bars. There are bright yellow spectacles around the eyes and faint streaks on the sides of the breast. The bill is relatively large and very pointed. The much less colorful female along with the colorless immature can be a real challenge to ID. These can be found foraging in the tops of trees (especially pines), on the ground, or at feeders.

The orange-crowned warbler is generally a light olive bird that is grayer toward the head and brighter on the rump. A bright yellow under tail is a good field mark. A dark line through the eye and faint broken eye arcs are present as well as faint streaking on the breast. The colors on the female are less bright. The orange crown for which it is named is rarely visible and then only faintly. Look for them in wooded and scrubby areas or frequenting backyard feeders.