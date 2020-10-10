‘Waiting on the Lord’ doesn’t mean we don’t take action

Blair Reeves was county judge of Bexar County at the time. Judge Reeves, a Marine veteran, had maintained mobility in a wheelchair since the day in 1945 when a bullet from an enemy rifle pierced his spinal cord on the island of Okinawa. Although a member of First Presbyterian downtown, with sincerity and a smile on his face, he once explained to my pastor colleague and me: “I divide my tithe, with half to the Presbyterian Church and half to the Democratic Party. Betty (his spouse) doesn’t necessarily agree, but I figure the church can reach out to God’s people in ways the Democratic Party cannot; and the Democratic Party can reach out to God’s people in ways the church cannot.”

James Baskin, also a member of First Presbyterian downtown, had been a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy during World War II, receiving his officer’s commission in 1946. In 1981, during a regional church meeting in Corpus Christi, he sat with a seminary classmate of mine and me, neither of us yet 30 years old. During a contentious debate, he whispered to us: “Frank, Ted: in this heated argument, both sides are arguing for what they want. It’s our work as voting commissioners to decide what follows the Presbyterian Church’s rules, considering both those in the room and those who are not in the room. You don’t have a crystal ball, but ask yourself: ‘Who’s got an investment in this decision beyond this proceeding? Who else is affected? How do I think those not present here need this to be decided for justice and mercy to occur?’ ”