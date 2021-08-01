UPD lieutenant retires

Lt. Ben Crenshaw retired from the Texas A&M University Police Department on Saturday after 31 years with the department.

Crenshaw, who started at the department in 1990, has served in various position and achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2007. He has served as the lieutenant for the department's criminal investigation division for 14 years.

Chief Mike Johnson said Crenshaw "embodies hard work and optimism" and called him a great person and friend. "His dedication and leadership to the department and the Aggie community influenced many. He will be truly missed."

Crenshaw said he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Tracy, and two sons, Andrew and Adam.