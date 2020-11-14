Unity means valuing even those with whom we clash

“Can’t we all just get along?”
I hear this, or some similar sentiment, often these days. The divisions in our country — whether political, racial, economic or across a number of other spectrums — seem to run so deep. They divide families and communities all across our nation.
When I hear such calls for unity, I, too, wonder why we can’t just get along. The things that divide us are sometimes so great they can obscure our shared humanity, and so our call is to hold that value, that shared sense of universal kinship, higher than anything else.
My own faith tradition, Unitarian Universalism, is famously welcoming of different, even conflicting, beliefs. We often proclaim that our approach to religion is one that emphasizes covenant, how we are together, rather than creed, that we all subscribe to the same beliefs. We’re not alone in this — some Baptists, many Jews, the United Church of Christ and large parts of other world religions have similar focuses — but we are perhaps more extreme in our commitment to it than most. We are not infinitely welcoming of all beliefs. We have values and ideals that we will not compromise, and the first of those is enshrined in the first principle of the Universalist Association: the inherent worth and dignity of all people.
So how do we get along in civil society when different groups hold values that are often in direct conflict? Living together in peace won’t come about because we yell at each other, nor will it come by ignoring our differences. When the message behind these calls for unity is to paper over our real disagreements, or worse that everyone else should just admit that my way is the right way, it’s not real unity.
I am here for real discussion, for getting into the differences we have and talking about whether compromise or change is possible. My tradition has valued free expression highly, but only when it is accompanied by responsibility and accountability. When we have something to say, we agree to stay in the conversation and value our relationship with an opponent even more than winning.
True unity comes when we value our opponent as a fellow human being, with inherent dignity and worth, and remember that matters more than the disagreement we might have with them. Anyone who fails to live up to that standard has already lost.
Christian Schmidt has served as the interim minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley since August.
