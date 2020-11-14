Unity means valuing even those with whom we clash

“Can’t we all just get along?”

I hear this, or some similar sentiment, often these days. The divisions in our country — whether political, racial, economic or across a number of other spectrums — seem to run so deep. They divide families and communities all across our nation.

When I hear such calls for unity, I, too, wonder why we can’t just get along. The things that divide us are sometimes so great they can obscure our shared humanity, and so our call is to hold that value, that shared sense of universal kinship, higher than anything else.

My own faith tradition, Unitarian Universalism, is famously welcoming of different, even conflicting, beliefs. We often proclaim that our approach to religion is one that emphasizes covenant, how we are together, rather than creed, that we all subscribe to the same beliefs. We’re not alone in this — some Baptists, many Jews, the United Church of Christ and large parts of other world religions have similar focuses — but we are perhaps more extreme in our commitment to it than most. We are not infinitely welcoming of all beliefs. We have values and ideals that we will not compromise, and the first of those is enshrined in the first principle of the Universalist Association: the inherent worth and dignity of all people.