Two Texas A&M scientists part of NASA’s Perseverance rover team

Two Texas A&M scientists are part of a NASA team that landed a rover on the surface of Mars last week.

Marion Nachon, associate research scientist in A&M’s department of geology and geophysics, was one of 13 scientists selected by NASA for this mission.

Nachon and the other participating scientists will conduct research using data collected by the Perseverance rover and support the mission’s science operations. Nachon’s research will couple data from Perseverance’s Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL) and SuperCam instruments and rover cameras to describe Mars’ geological record at the millimetric/micrometric scale.

“It is a great honor to be one of the 13 participating scientists selected,” said Nachon, who also conducted research supporting the Mars 2020 mission in Iceland in 2019, in a release.

Michael Tice, also an associate research scientist in geology and geophysics, is a co-investigator on the Mars 2020 PIXL Team. PIXL has a tool called an X-ray spectrometer that can identify chemical elements at a tiny scale. It also has a camera that takes close-up pictures of rock and soil textures and is one of the many advanced tools on Perseverance that will look for signs of past microbial life on Mars.