Two promoted at UPD
Two promoted at UPD

The Texas A&M University Police Department recently announced two promotions.

Clayton Bower

Bower
Ronnie Huddleston

Huddleston

Sgt. Ronnie Huddleston was promoted to the rank of lieutenant with the field operations division. He will be responsible for supervising the patrol division. He is a Bryan native who has been with the department for 14 years and previously served in the criminal investigations division.

Officer Clayton Bower was promoted to the rank of sergeant with the field operations division and will be responsible for supervising officers in the patrol division. He has been an officer with the department for more than four years and previously served as a field training officer and a mental health officer.

