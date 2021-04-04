‘Tuck Everlasting’ returns to Theatre Company

It has taken a year, but Tuck Everlasting at last is set to open on The Theatre Company stage in Bryan.
It is an exciting event for the community theatre and for audiences who have pined for Broadway musicals for more than a year.
Of course, the delay was due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, and when the musical does open, precautions will be in place.
Patrons holding season tickets from last year or who already have purchased tickets to Tuck will receive priority for seating at upcoming performances. Individual tickets are on sale now at theatrecompany.com.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $17 for patrons 55 and older and for students, and $7 for children 12 and younger. All tickets for Saturday matinées are $17.
Tuck Everlasting opens Friday and runs for three weekends through April 25. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at The Theatre Company, behind Joann Fabrics and Crafts in Bryan’s Tejas Center.
Adrienne Dobson, The Theatre Company’s artistic director, said everyone will be required to wear face masks, and temperature checks will be performed at the door.
“Our cast, crew and orchestra will be masked as well,” she said. “Our amazing costume team has created masks with a clear plastic panel, allowing our actors’ faces to be seen. For our principal actors, we are working out a testing process so they can safely wear face shields as opposed to masks.
“We are doing everything we can to still be able to show off as much of the actors’ faces as we can, but we still have to ensure their safety.”
Dobson called the past year “an extreme roller coaster. It’s been heartbreaking for us all to be so separated and unable to work on productions together.
“While we have had a handful of events, including our Rocky Horror drive-in and Who’s Holiday, those productions had to be kept extremely small because of COVID-19.” she added
The process of getting Tuck back up and running was difficult, Dobson said.
“Personally, I was anxious about everyone involved being able to recommit to the production, knowing that all of their lives have completely changed in the year since the show was originally cast,” she said. “But I have not only been blown away, but I have been truly moved by the work being done, both on stage and off.”
The director-choreographer-actor said safety has been a priority, including virtual auditions and online rehearsals. The effort has been worth it, Dobson said.
“I’m so glad we invested as much time as we did back then because we were able to get right back to work a few weeks ago. It was incredible how much everyone remembered,” she said. “Our costumes have been created and sponsored by the incredible Shannon Van Zandt, who designed and created multiple pieces last year. Once we set the dates for our production, she got a team together and knocked out the whole show in record time.
“Our set was designed by Camilla Busselberg and Zack Brattin, who had an incredible concept planned for the production originally. But due to our very limited budget thanks to the pandemic, they had to pivot and reimagine everything they initially planned. I think it turned out beautifully, and having those restrictions was a good lesson for us on how to really push ourselves creatively.”
While Tuck Everlasting will be the traditional musical delight The Theatre Company is known for, there will be some changes, Dobson said.
“The cast is smaller than we had planned originally, and our audience will also notice a smaller orchestra than we would have wanted,” she said. “But the smaller number of people doesn’t affect their impact in any way. It’s been amazing to watch our company rise to the challenge.”
Tuck Everlasting is the story of 10-year-old Winnie Foster, who longs to be free of her domineering family. Walking in the woods one day, she runs into Jesse Tuck, who takes her to meet his kind, generous family. Although she is invited to stay with the Tucks, Winnie must decide whether to remain or to return to her family.
Based on Natalie Babbitt’s book of the same name, Tuck Everlasting features music by Chris Miller, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle.
While several area theaters produced online shows during the pandemic, most are gearing up for a return to live performances. StageCenter, the area’s oldest community theater, Troupe Over the Hill and Brazos Valley Troupe have presented productions in recent months, all following proper COVID guidelines. Unity Theatre in Brenham will return live at the end of the month. Now, it is The Theatre Company’s turn.
Dobson said, “One of the highlights of the past year was watching the creativity of artists. With theaters shut down all over, it’s been amazing to see performers continue to find ways to create art and share their abilities.
“Even with everything we’ve been able to accomplish over the last year, there really is nothing like live theatre. Tuck Everlasting in particular is having an incredible impact on us all. This beautiful story focuses on the importance of life, and of living every day to its fullest and embracing what we have while we have it.
“I think that’s a lesson we’ve all learned over the past year. That’s why I hope our community joins us at this production. We are so anxious to share this story with you all.”