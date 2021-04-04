‘Tuck Everlasting’ returns to Theatre Company

“We are doing everything we can to still be able to show off as much of the actors’ faces as we can, but we still have to ensure their safety.”

Dobson called the past year “an extreme roller coaster. It’s been heartbreaking for us all to be so separated and unable to work on productions together.

“While we have had a handful of events, including our Rocky Horror drive-in and Who’s Holiday, those productions had to be kept extremely small because of COVID-19.” she added

The process of getting Tuck back up and running was difficult, Dobson said.

“Personally, I was anxious about everyone involved being able to recommit to the production, knowing that all of their lives have completely changed in the year since the show was originally cast,” she said. “But I have not only been blown away, but I have been truly moved by the work being done, both on stage and off.”

The director-choreographer-actor said safety has been a priority, including virtual auditions and online rehearsals. The effort has been worth it, Dobson said.