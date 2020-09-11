Troupe Over The Hill presents ‘The Dixie Swim Club’ beginning Sept. 24

HILLTOP LAKES — After a delay due to the coronavirus, Troupe Over the Hill will open its production of The Dixie Swim Club on Sept. 24. Seating will be limited to maintain social distancing, so patrons are advised to order tickets early.
Only 30 seats will be available at each of the eight productions, and masks will be required when not seated. There will be hand sanitation stations throughout the venue, which is the Hilltop Lakes fire department training facility.
Matinee performances at 3 p.m. will be presented Sept. 24, Sept. 27, Oct. 1, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. Evening performances at 7 p.m. will be on Sept. 25, Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. This is the first two-weekend production in Troupe Over the Hill’s 11-year history.
All seats are $15, and tickets are available by calling 936-855-9067. Your call will be returned within 48 to 72 hours.
Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, The Dixie Swim Club is set during four weekends over 33 years and focuses on five Southern women who were on their college swim team. Each year, the five women meet at a cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
A release from Troupe Over the Hill says, “Sheree, the spunky team captain, desperately tries to maintain her organized and ‘perfect’ life, and continues to be the group’s leader. Dinah, the wisecracking overachiever, is a career dynamo. But her victories in the courtroom are in stark contrast to the frustrations of her personal life. Lexie, pampered and outspoken, is determined to hold on to her looks and youth as long as possible. She enjoys being married — over and over and over again. The self-deprecating and acerbic Vernadette, acutely aware of the dark cloud that hovers over her life, has decided to just give in and embrace the chaos. And sweet, eager-to-please Jeri Neal experiences a late entry into motherhood that takes them all by surprise.
“As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them. And when fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of ‘teamwork’ rally ’round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction.”
Karen Woods plays Sheree, April Carraher plays Dinah, Donna Rigdon plays Lexie, Waynette Shockey plays Vernadette, and Georgia Sorrells plays Neal. The production is directed by Swen Crone.
Anyone interested in purchasing an ad in the program should call Joyce Perkins at 979-820-3200.
The production is sponsored by Normangee State Bank.
Ann and Ron Treat have created a souvenir beach towel that is available in limited supply.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!