There is no easy path to spiritual transformation

When my kids were small, they often resisted putting on their shoes whenever we left the house. Shoes are like kryptonite to small children. Most parents have experienced this baffling phenomenon.
Children know that you’re in a hurry, so they take a gamble that you’ll let them go out barefoot rather than risk being late. If a parent routinely gives in to this sort of toddler terrorism, however, the behavior only increases.
Like many parents, my wife and I would usually tell our kids something like this: “Child, I realize that you hate your shoes with an irrational but very real passion. Nonetheless, you must put them on to go to church. We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
The easy way consisted of the child willingly putting on her shoes. The hard way consisted of one parent holding the crying child while the other parent jammed the shoes on her feet against her will.
What I failed to realize at the time was that the easy way is a myth. There were only two hard ways. The way of obedience was hard, because our strong-willed child had to submit her will to her parents’ authority. The way of rebellion was also hard, though, for more obvious reasons. And it was hard on parent and child alike. When we are forced to choose between submission and rebellion, there is no easy way.
Likewise, there is no easy way when it comes to our walk with God. We have a choice between two hard pathways: obedience or rebellion. In Galatians 5, the apostle Paul talks about the internal struggle that Christians face when we try to follow God. He describes our struggle as a sort of battle between the Holy Spirit — who lives in everyone who believes in Jesus — and what he calls the “flesh.”
When Paul talks about the flesh, he is using that word as a sort of shorthand for a mindset opposed to God and his holiness. The flesh is the rebel who lives inside all of us, telling us that we can do whatever we want, whenever we want to do it, even if it violates God’s will. Paul lists the character traits that result from listening to our flesh, and they aren’t pretty (5:19-21). The list includes sexual immorality, jealousy, anger, strife, idolatry, drunkenness and so on. It’s a list that we see lived out in the world around us every single day. Sadly, it’s a list we often see in ourselves.
Even when we try to do the right things, we seem doomed to fail. That’s because all too often, we try to obey God through our own willpower, rather than relying upon his spirit.
Trying to avoid sin without the Holy Spirit is like trying not to think about a white bear; the more you try to avoid it, the harder it becomes. For this reason, we often find ourselves defeated by our flesh, and unable to do the godly things we want to do (Romans 7).
On the other hand, the result, or the fruit, of listening to the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5:22). These character traits naturally flow from listening to the spirit’s voice. Each moment, we have a choice whether to obey the flesh or to obey the spirit. There are no other options. In that sense, the choice between obeying God or listening to the flesh is simple. But that doesn’t mean that it’s easy.
The way of the spirit requires us to submit our will to God’s authority on a day-by-day, moment-by-moment basis. We listen to the spirit’s voice through the word of God, prayer, worship and developing relationships with our fellow Christians.
Over time, the Holy Spirit slowly transforms us as we arrange our lives around knowing him. The way of the flesh leads us to estrangement from God, while the way of the spirit leads us to life and peace with him. Both ways are hard, but only the way of the spirit leads us to a life of meaning and purpose. It’s not an easy road, but it leads to a glorious destination.
Paul put it like this in Romans 8:6: “For the mind set on the flesh is death, but the mind set on the spirit is life and peace.”
Is your life characterized by the fruit of the spirit or the deeds of the flesh? Which voice do you find yourself listening to most often: The Holy Spirit, or the desires of your sin nature? Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, God is calling you to listen to his voice, every moment of every day, as you seek to be transformed more and more into the image of Jesus.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station. This column was adapted from his new book,” Learning to Breathe: How to Cultivate a Life-Changing Relationship with the Holy Spirit.”