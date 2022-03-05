There is no easy path to spiritual transformation

On the other hand, the result, or the fruit, of listening to the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5:22). These character traits naturally flow from listening to the spirit’s voice. Each moment, we have a choice whether to obey the flesh or to obey the spirit. There are no other options. In that sense, the choice between obeying God or listening to the flesh is simple. But that doesn’t mean that it’s easy.

The way of the spirit requires us to submit our will to God’s authority on a day-by-day, moment-by-moment basis. We listen to the spirit’s voice through the word of God, prayer, worship and developing relationships with our fellow Christians.

Over time, the Holy Spirit slowly transforms us as we arrange our lives around knowing him. The way of the flesh leads us to estrangement from God, while the way of the spirit leads us to life and peace with him. Both ways are hard, but only the way of the spirit leads us to a life of meaning and purpose. It’s not an easy road, but it leads to a glorious destination.

Paul put it like this in Romans 8:6: “For the mind set on the flesh is death, but the mind set on the spirit is life and peace.”

Is your life characterized by the fruit of the spirit or the deeds of the flesh? Which voice do you find yourself listening to most often: The Holy Spirit, or the desires of your sin nature? Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, God is calling you to listen to his voice, every moment of every day, as you seek to be transformed more and more into the image of Jesus.

Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station. This column was adapted from his new book,” Learning to Breathe: How to Cultivate a Life-Changing Relationship with the Holy Spirit.”