The Theatre Company to offer Youth Educational Programs

Theaters around the world may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t stop young people from dreaming about being on stage one day.

Those dreams will have a chance to flourish locally at The Theatre Company in Bryan as it prepares to offer Youth Educational Programs.

Two programs will be offered — one for students in grades 9 through 12 and another for students in grades 6 through 8. Both camps will be repeated this spring.

The first high school session begins Monday and runs through Feb. 26. The second session will be offered from March 22 through April 16.

The first middle school session will begin Feb. 8 and run through March 5. The second session will be from March 29 through April 23.

High school sessions will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Middle school classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Each session will be limited to 30 students, and pandemic regulations will be followed. Some class session will be conducted virtually, while others will be in person at The Theatre Company’s home in Bryan’s Tejas Center, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts.

Tuition for each session is $200.