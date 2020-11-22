The Texas A&M Aggie Women Network honors 2 educators

The Texas A&M Aggie Women Network has honored two educators — Mary Jo Prince, a member of the Texas A&M Class of 1978, and Randi Mays-Knapp, a member of the Class of 1979 — with the 2020 Legacy Award.

The award honors women who have achieved excellence and work to break down barriers for future generations. Recipients are selected based off of their impact as a mentor and service leader to Aggie women.

Prince serves as the program coordinator for the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. She volunteers and serve in leadership roles for organizations such as Scotty’s House Child Advocacy Center, Brazos County First Responders’ Association, the College Station Noon Lions Club and more.

Mays-Knapp works as a certified etiquette and leadership coach to help others develop effective social skills. She serves on the Mays Business School Department of Marketing Advisory Council and previously served as a class agent for nearly two decades and as an area representative for the Association of Former Students.

Traditionally, the Aggie Women Network hosts the Aggie Women Awards Luncheon to celebrate the recipients. Due to COVID-19, the Aggie Women Awards Luncheon will not be held this year, and 2020 recipients will be recognized at the 2021 event.

The Aggie Women Network is a volunteer organization passionate about giving back to Texas A&M University and to other women. Founded by alumni in 2007, the organization hosts networking opportunities and mentorship program, provides providing scholarships and more.