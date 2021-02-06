The Talmudic literature and creative thinking

Last month, I introduced the topic of Jewish literature and touched on the literature of Hebrew Scripture. This month, I turn to post-Biblical Jewish literature.
Jewish literature covers a broad spectrum of literary genres, languages and cultures. During these coming months I will highlight representative samples from around the world. I have selected each author or piece of literature not because the author or work is universally known, but because that author or work is representative of a type of literature or of an historic period. Some of the selected works are well-known to American readers, others are famous only within the Jewish world, but all have contributed to world culture and literary history.
Jews have written the literature pieces to be discussed in Hebrew, and in other Jewish languages such as Yiddish and Ladino. They also write in languages such as Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. Each work represents a different side of Jewish culture or historical period: times of sadness and happiness, times of feeling abandoned and of renewed hope.
This month, I begin our journey through Jewish post-Biblical literature by turning to one of the world’s greatest and least-known works, the Talmud. Perhaps no set of books is as complicated or as misunderstood as the Talmudic literature. For more than a millennium and a half, people throughout much of the world have commented about this magna opus of Jewish literature. For the Jewish people, this vast literary sea encompasses every aspect of life and provides a common set of laws and culture both within the borders of the land of Israel and throughout the Jewish diaspora. The Talmudic literature is the central pillar of Jewish life. It is fair to say that if the Bible is the cornerstone of Judaism, then the Talmud is its foundation. If we see the Bible as God’s gift to the Jewish people, then we might see the Talmud as the Jewish people’s gift to itself. The Talmudic literature is so insightful that today not only do Jews study it, but scholars, scientists and businesspeople across the world — and especially in eastern Asia — also study it.
In reality, the Talmud is not a single book, but a series of books, a sea of literature that encompasses every aspect of life. The Talmud, or better stated the Talmudic literature, is so vast that the Encyclopedia Britannica could fit easily into it. One does not merely read Talmud or even study it, but rather its readers immerse themselves in a living ocean filled with ancient wisdom.
Describing the Talmudic literature is not easy. Perhaps first and foremost, the Talmudic literature is a nonredacted compendium of Jewish jurisprudence. Its many volumes touch upon every aspect of Jewish law and the legal philosophy that supports the law. The Talmud, however, is not a mere law book, it also addresses life’s many issues and challenges. This universal set of books speak to everyone: those who are rich and poor, those who are part of elites and those whose lives are part of the plebeian classes.
One enters into Talmudic literature gingerly, just as if one were entering a vast literary ocean. Just as the sea has multiple currents and teems with life, so too does the Talmud flow in many directions and is filled with stories of kings and princes and also of the ordinary people who form the basis of any society. In the world of Talmud, we find the rational and the mysterious, the common and the unique, the legal and the fanciful.
The Talmud is, nevertheless, much more than a mere compendium of jurisprudence. It brings together legal and religious discussions, historical records, philosophical commentaries and wisdom literature of thousands of rabbis, scholars and lay leaders, both male and female. In its thousands of pages the reader finds philosophy, short vignettes and tales, folk wisdom and pithy sayings. To immerse oneself in Talmud is to learn that ideas are universal and that no matter where we might reside, or the times in which we live, human beings share common problems and challenges, fears and hopes. From that perspective, this most Jewish of texts is also the most universal of literary works.
The Talmud is also a treasure chest for historians seeking to understand the everyday life of people living in ancient Babylonia and in Roman occupied ancient Israel. From the 21st century’s perspective, the Talmud is a primer for those who seek to think clearly, to solve problems and to increase their levels of creativity. As such, it is a work of finance and of science, of medicine and of psychology, and most of all, it is a method to solve problems and to confront the unknown. Being a “literary edifice for creativity,” the Talmud touches every aspect of life: from the practical to the spiritual, from the legal to the medical, from the philosophical to business. As such, it is a true repository of Jewish wisdom. It is so vast and insightful that when a reporter asked Einstein before his death what he would have done differently if he could live again, he answered without hesitation that he would have studied more Talmud.
Talmudic literature is ageographic and atemporal. This fact means that its personages communicate with each other across centuries and locations. From the Talmud’s perspective, what counts is not a date or a location, but the idea and the thought process used to arrive at that idea or conclusion.
Because the Talmud is a continuum for the seeking of questions from which we might derive in a world of uncertainty answers, its methodology speaks to our age. The Talmudic literature reminds us that none of us has a monopoly on truth and that to be too certain might just be a sign of foolishness.
Perhaps we might say that the Talmud is the continual and never-ending human conversation that defines all of us as the distinct species we call humanity. In our day when we rarely listen to each other, to study Talmud is to learn to drop the arrogance of certainty and find ways to converse with people with whom you disagree. Talmud teaches us to look at the abstract argument and to realize that reality is often dependent on a person’s perspective. Living in times when everything is politicized and conversations drown in a sea of platitudes and slogans, to swim in a sea of Talmud is to come to understand that no one has a monopoly on the truth, that wisdom comes from examining the many sides of an issue,
We live in an age when emotions often defeat logic, and where science is used as a selective political tool. Talmud teaches us to hear the other, to think about things rationally, to lower our emotions and to go beyond the literal detail so as to understand an argument’s broad scope. This is not easy literature to read, but necessary for a world that seems to hover too often on the edge of madness.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.