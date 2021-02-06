The Talmudic literature and creative thinking

Jewish literature covers a broad spectrum of literary genres, languages and cultures. During these coming months I will highlight representative samples from around the world. I have selected each author or piece of literature not because the author or work is universally known, but because that author or work is representative of a type of literature or of an historic period. Some of the selected works are well-known to American readers, others are famous only within the Jewish world, but all have contributed to world culture and literary history.

This month, I begin our journey through Jewish post-Biblical literature by turning to one of the world’s greatest and least-known works, the Talmud. Perhaps no set of books is as complicated or as misunderstood as the Talmudic literature. For more than a millennium and a half, people throughout much of the world have commented about this magna opus of Jewish literature. For the Jewish people, this vast literary sea encompasses every aspect of life and provides a common set of laws and culture both within the borders of the land of Israel and throughout the Jewish diaspora. The Talmudic literature is the central pillar of Jewish life. It is fair to say that if the Bible is the cornerstone of Judaism, then the Talmud is its foundation. If we see the Bible as God’s gift to the Jewish people, then we might see the Talmud as the Jewish people’s gift to itself. The Talmudic literature is so insightful that today not only do Jews study it, but scholars, scientists and businesspeople across the world — and especially in eastern Asia — also study it.