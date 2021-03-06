The Siddur: The soul of a people

This is the book that records and celebrates the Jewish people’s victories and mourns its tragedies. To interact with the Siddur is not to know Jewish history, but to feel it. This book is not a dry series of facts but an historic depository of human emotions.

Although we derive the word Siddur from the verb “to place in order; to put into order,” this book is anything but orderly. Constantly accompanying the Jewish people in its journeys through history the Siddur provides formal and informal prayer, meditations and moral instruction, ethical guidance, and personal pleas. It reminds us, starting with the covenant of Mount Sinai, of our duties and obligations to each other and to God.

The Siddur also reflects the Jewish understanding of prayer. Like the Siddur, prayer in Judaism is unique and multifaceted. In English, we derive the word “to pray” from the old French word preiere (prier in modern French), which comes from the Latin verb precari, meaning to ask earnestly or to beg. In Hebrew, the base meaning of the verb to pray, l’hitpallel, means to judge oneself or to form a covenant (between the person and his/her God). The Hebrew word for prayer is less about asking for something (although within its many pages there are prayers of petition and of praise) then it is to change oneself, to struggle with oneself and to realize that prayer is not merely the act of praising or asking but also actively doing. Thus, the Siddur is less a book of petition than it is of personal action and change.