The Siddur: The soul of a people

If we call the Hebrew Bible Judaism’s cornerstone and the Talmud its intellectual foundation, then we might well call the “Siddur,” its collective book of prayers, the literary representation of the people’s soul. Although the common translation for word siddur is “prayer book,” in reality it is much more. Next to the Bible, the Siddur is the most widely read and beloved book of Judaism. It expresses the Jewish people’s emotional relationship with God and with the world that God created. Jewish scholars and biblical experts often call Shir ha’Shirim (the Song of Songs) a love letter the Almighty sent to his people. The Siddur is our return letter to God. The Siddur is a national love letter to the Almighty sent from an entire people, from its men and women, from its highly educated and its less well educated, from its richest and its poorest members.
The Siddur has no one author nor date. Instead, it is an ongoing, never-ending dialogue with God. Its most current version, composed in Babylonia, dates from about 1,200 years ago, and its roots extend deep into the soil of Jewish history and culture. Unlike the Bible, and to some extent the Talmudic literature, the Siddur is an elastic document adding new prayers as needed. To read the Siddur is to feel a people’s emotions. Perhaps it is for this reason that it lacks a single style or theme. Instead, the book reflects a wide range of feelings and states of mind. We might call this book of and by the people an emotional palate by which the Jewish people painted with words their highs and lows, their fears and hopes.
The Bible is formal literature. Its Hebrew is crisp and clear, with each word having a specific purpose. In the Bible there is a reason for every Hebrew word, and the text never overstates nor understates its objective. Talmudic literature reflects an academic or legalistic style. The Siddur is different from both the Bible and the Talmud. Its Hebrew is fluid and emotional. Its Hebrew is rhythmic and musical. The book impacts our emotions not only by the meaning of the words chosen but by these words’ very sound and rhythm. To hear the Siddur is to listen to a symphony of the heart. At times, we sense that this book of the people is a warm and informal conversation between two friends, and one of these friends happens to be God. At other times, the book reflects God’s majesty and our awe in addressing the Almighty.
Unlike the Talmudic text, the Siddur does not stand outside of time, but rather it is very much a part of the temporal world. It reflects national moods and speaks to each prayer’s zeitgeist, style and to the needs of a particular era. Containing selections from history to mysticism, from formal poetry to homespun philosophy, this anthology of emotions acts as a depository of both personal and national moods and feelings.
The current book’s order is inconsistent and ranges from the Biblical period to the Holocaust, from the liberation from Egyptian slavery to the renaissance of Modern Israel. In each case it takes us into the bowels of life. Entering the Siddur we touch, and are touched, by the full range of human emotions: from joy to sadness from mourning to celebration. As such, the Siddur is more than a mere prayer book; it is an interactive conversation between a people and its God.
This is the book that records and celebrates the Jewish people’s victories and mourns its tragedies. To interact with the Siddur is not to know Jewish history, but to feel it. This book is not a dry series of facts but an historic depository of human emotions.
Although we derive the word Siddur from the verb “to place in order; to put into order,” this book is anything but orderly. Constantly accompanying the Jewish people in its journeys through history the Siddur provides formal and informal prayer, meditations and moral instruction, ethical guidance, and personal pleas. It reminds us, starting with the covenant of Mount Sinai, of our duties and obligations to each other and to God.
The Siddur also reflects the Jewish understanding of prayer. Like the Siddur, prayer in Judaism is unique and multifaceted. In English, we derive the word “to pray” from the old French word preiere (prier in modern French), which comes from the Latin verb precari, meaning to ask earnestly or to beg. In Hebrew, the base meaning of the verb to pray, l’hitpallel, means to judge oneself or to form a covenant (between the person and his/her God). The Hebrew word for prayer is less about asking for something (although within its many pages there are prayers of petition and of praise) then it is to change oneself, to struggle with oneself and to realize that prayer is not merely the act of praising or asking but also actively doing. Thus, the Siddur is less a book of petition than it is of personal action and change.
Perhaps that, too, is why we call this least organized of classical Jewish literary texts Siddur (being put into order), recognizing that life and prayer are both a struggle and an attempt to understand our role in God’s plan for creation. This is the book that teaches us that although life might be filled with challenges, frustrations, sadness and hurts, it is too beautiful to disregard. Life is God’s eternal gift to each of us.
This most beloved of Jewish books forces each of us to own our past and at the same time find new insights into the miracle that we call life. When we understand the emotional depths to which the Siddur brings us, then we can understand the reasons that we call this book, being neither formal nor academic, the people’s book. To know the Siddur is not only to understand humanity in all of its complexities and glories, but to interact with humanity and with humanity’s creator.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.