The mystical world of Kabbalah: The Zohar

The book’s spiritual and psychological journey is long and rigorous. To understand it is to enter into not only an appreciation of life but also into the fundamentals of life itself. Ironically, Kabbalists were well ahead of their time both in the social sciences and in physics. The Zohar and its commentaries inspired both Freud and Jung. Even today, both psychologists and physicists find inspiration in the work’s insights.

The Zohar teaches us to go beyond the apparent, to seek out the hidden, to find the unconscious and to realize that the there is more to the world than any of us understand. Kabbalistic literature teaches us the art of humility in a world that is often academically, politically and socially all too arrogant. Ours, too, is a world that too often borders on irrationality. To study Kabbalah is to ask the “why” questions: Why are we here? Why did God create each of us? Is life a mere chance, or does it have a deep purpose? Kabbalah and its most famous book, the Zohar, touches our very souls and makes us enter into the mystery of those questions that too many of us prefer to avoid. Perhaps in such a world as ours entering into a world of mysticism is a highly rational act.