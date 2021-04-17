The Good News gives us glimpses of God’s kingdom

In The Godfather III, Michael Corleone travels to Italy, where the aging mob boss meets with a priest. As the two men walk through a courtyard, Cardinal Lamberto grabs a stone from a fountain. Cracking it open, he explains that it has been lying underwater for a long time, but the water has not penetrated it. “Look,” he shows Corleone, “Perfectly dry. The same thing has happened to men in Europe. For centuries they have been surrounded by Christianity, but Christ has not penetrated them. Christ doesn’t live within them.”
Christians refer to the Gospel of Jesus Christ — the coming of the kingdom of God — as the Good News. The Good News is certainly popular. Polls report that 60% to 70% of Americans identify as Christian. We have some 200 churches in Bryan-College Station. Still, if the Good News does not penetrate the lives of self-identifying Christians — if it does not permeate their consciousness — it is like water pouring over stones, impervious to the Gospel’s power of transforming us from the inside out to see one another and the world we share through eyes of justice, mercy and love.
Other news of late isn’t good, but it needs to penetrate our lives and permeate our consciousness. A U.S. Army officer, Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino was pulled over in Windsor, Virginia. Body camera video shows police officers pointed guns at Nazario, pepper sprayed him and forced him to the ground while Nazario calmly asked what was going on. In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, 10 miles from where Derek Chauvin is on trial in the killing of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was pulled over for a traffic violation that ended with him being fatally shot. In Chicago, after running from police, Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American boy, was shot and killed.
The temptation might be to say, “Well, if he had quit asking questions and just complied, he wouldn’t have been treated that way,” “If he hadn’t gotten back in his car, he wouldn’t have been shot,” or “If he hadn’t run, he’d be alive.” Such deflective impulses don’t allow the news to penetrate us, let alone permeate us with what it is trying to say.
Jesus spoke in parables because the brown-skinned sage from Nazareth knew that storytelling helped the message sink in. While teaching in the temple, he told a story commonly called “the Parable of the Tenants.” A landowner plants a vineyard, rents it to farmers and leaves. When harvest time approaches, he sends his servants to collect his fruit. The tenant farmers seize the servants, beating one, killing another and stoning a third. More servants come, and the tenants treat them with the same violence. Finally, the landowner sends his son. When the tenants see that he is the landowner’s heir, they throw him out of the vineyard and kill him, too. Jesus concludes that the landowner will return to his vineyard, throw the tenants out and rent it to other tenants, with whom he will share his crop at harvest time.
The religious authorities, hearing what Jesus is telling everyone, are so offended that they conspire to arrest him. I wonder how those authorities, people of status and privilege, might have heard Jesus’ story: “Well, those servants must have been doing something wrong, or they wouldn’t have been beaten up. If they were less assertive, they wouldn’t have been stoned to death. If that landowner’s son had stayed with his dad, stayed out of trouble, he wouldn’t have been killed.” Water over stubborn stones.
Jesus’ parables are meant to penetrate and permeate, affecting how we relate to one another. Like the Good News, they give us glimpses of the kingdom of God. Jesus means for all of us to be part of this kingdom, also understood as a kin-dom, for we are all kin to one another in the expanse of God’s justice, mercy and love.
I believe we are supposed to find ourselves in the stories, place ourselves in the parables, rather than impulsively deflect what they are trying to tell us. The same can be said about today’s news. Instead of rushing to justifications for why people whose skin is darker than mine are met with violence in police altercations more than me, I should ponder how I would feel if that were my experience. I have never feared for my life when I have been pulled over; so, what does that feel like for my Black and brown neighbors, and where does that feeling come from? Instead of examining the body cam footage of Adam Toledo’s death, my first thought should be how I would feel if that had been my 13-year-old daughter, if it had been my neighbor’s child, anyone’s child.
In God’s kin-dom, we are each other’s keeper.
The Rev. Michael Eric Dyson writes in Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America that empathy is required: “Do not tell us how we should act if we were you; imagine how you would act if you were us. Imagine living in a society where your white skin marks you for disgust, hate, and fear. Only when you see Black folk as we are, and imagine yourselves as we have to live our lives, only then will the suffering stop, the hurt cease, the pain go away.”
A cultivated empathy comes when the news that affects my neighbors in ways that do not affect me penetrates our lives and permeates our consciousness to the point that we are not instinctively dismissive of their lived experience, but so moved by it that the tears they cannot stop become the tears we refuse to hold back any longer. Only then can our weeping turn to dancing (Psalm 30:11) and our sorrow into joy (Jeremiah 16:20). Only then can the bad news that has been bad for too long become Good News for all of us.
The Rev. Dan De Leon is the pastor of Friends Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, College Station.