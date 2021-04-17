The Good News gives us glimpses of God’s kingdom

Jesus’ parables are meant to penetrate and permeate, affecting how we relate to one another. Like the Good News, they give us glimpses of the kingdom of God. Jesus means for all of us to be part of this kingdom, also understood as a kin-dom, for we are all kin to one another in the expanse of God’s justice, mercy and love.

I believe we are supposed to find ourselves in the stories, place ourselves in the parables, rather than impulsively deflect what they are trying to tell us. The same can be said about today’s news. Instead of rushing to justifications for why people whose skin is darker than mine are met with violence in police altercations more than me, I should ponder how I would feel if that were my experience. I have never feared for my life when I have been pulled over; so, what does that feel like for my Black and brown neighbors, and where does that feeling come from? Instead of examining the body cam footage of Adam Toledo’s death, my first thought should be how I would feel if that had been my 13-year-old daughter, if it had been my neighbor’s child, anyone’s child.

In God’s kin-dom, we are each other’s keeper.