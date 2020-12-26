The flight into Egypt

The bond I had with Yeshi was, I felt, even more deep that one of blood. A blood father is chosen by God to be the parent of a child. As my wife said to me so often, I was chosen for Yeshi by God. The Lord gave me such a powerful attachment to this son of mine I was wild with terror at the angels’ news. I sat up, jumped to my feet, on full alert. My wife was asleep next to him. I tried to wake her gently. I watched her face harden, becoming grim as I told her. Quickly she strapped the baby to her back and helped me load the donkey. We had become a good team, and she was nearly as strong as a man. In a few minutes we were on the road.
We were frightened about passing the watchman. We were both ready for anything, ready to give our lives if we had to. I tried to walk confidently, though I wanted to break into a run. I was conscious of the knife at my belt, praying to God I would not have to use it.
I needn’t have worried. The man only greeted us and remarked on the fact that we were leaving in the wee hours. I managed to laugh and say with a newborn we couldn’t sleep anyway so we thought to be on our way. We passed without incident.
Fortunately I had been curious about the beautiful maps the wise men had poured over before they left. For some reason I remembered a side route to Egypt. We needed to avoid the Northern Way most people took. There had been a lot of talk about the child around Bethlehem, certainly about our fantastical visitors on camels who had followed a star to our son, saying he was a long expected king. Certainly soldiers could pursue us into Egypt, also part of the Roman Empire, if they knew which road we had taken.
I walked as fast as I could, leading the donkey with Mary and the baby on its back. We kept our voices low. I tried to squeeze her foot now and then to reassure her. She was grave and resolute whenever I looked at her. If anything, she seemed angry rather than afraid.
We traveled in this way until we were sure we were sure we were well away, hours after sunrise. We hid as best we could behind a large rock and took turns sleeping.
Again we left in the night.
The way was treacherous. I tripped several times on rocks and brush. Finally one trip sent me flying. The pain in my ankles was bad enough I could not walk at all, no matter how I tried.
Mary got down from the donkey, running to me. We still had plenty of frankincense, and she spread the fragrant oil over my fast-swelling ankles. She poured wine over my wound. It helped, but not enough for me to walk, even with her help. What to do?
“We have to get you on the donkey and let me walk,” she said. I was opposed. “Joey,” she insisted, “there is no other way!”
After several painful tries, together we pushed, pulled and lifted me onto the little donkey. I felt ashamed that she had to do this. Also, “I’m a big hairy man on a donkey!” I said. “I look ridiculous!” She laughed. “You do look ridiculous.”
“I’m worried about you,” I said. I was. I could feel it in the pit of my stomach.
“Take this,” I said, handing her the knife, which she solemnly took. “Remember how to use it if you have to, the way I showed you before?” I asked her. She nodded.
“OK, now make yourself useful,” she said, handing me the baby. I could see his eyes shining in the dark. I pressed him to me.
We went ahead bravely.
She insisted on stopping now and then to put more oil and ointment on my injuries. She tried to joke with me to make me feel better.
We were scared, but we trusted God. There was nothing else to do. We tried to encourage one another. We had a saying together: “God is it.” Our lives were for God. Even if everything was not OK the way we hoped, it would be OK. We belonged to God.
We had to stop to nurse the baby, and soon we would need supplies. We had gold from the wise men. We knew a poor young couple trying to buy food with gold was going to cause a stir, but it couldn’t be helped. We continued to travel by night, exhausted and afraid. Our minds started to fill with every possible thought. We talked about King Herod. How could any grown man, a king no less, by so insecure about his power, so angry, hateful and fearful, he would seek to harm a child?
The wise men had told us they were warned in a dream that Herod had become hostile about their mission, and that they must leave by another way themselves. How could anyone fear the signs of God and fight God himself instead of being joyful that God was coming to his people? What kind of person dares to fight God?
“Satan,” Mary whispered with certainty. “He is possessed by Satan.”
At one point we were trudging along in a seemingly endless night and I began to worry about my sanity.
“Mary?” I said tentatively. “I see them, too,” she said.
All around us were fellow travelers, people of all colors in various costume like people from far away or from another age. They carried children, belongings, what food and water they could. They, too, were feeling something, trying to protect their children, frightened, determined, doing their best to trust in God.
“I think,” I said after an awed silence between us, “I think God is trying to tell us something.”
She nodded in understanding.
Even after the vision ended we talked about it for a long time.
God was showing us peoples of the ages, refugees like ourselves, trying to get to safety.
We resolved together that in time to come, we would always be with these people in whatever way God allowed us to be. We would walk with them, ease their suffering, protect them, pray for them, be their advocates before the throne of God.
There would always be mad kings, we knew, until the age of the Lord would come fully.
Eventually my ankles were in good enough shape I was able to relieve Mary, and to take that knife back.
The night we were sure we were in Egypt, there was a beautiful full moon. Mary was happy. She jumped off the donkey and danced, holding Yeshi high, singing,
“Lift up your heads, O gates;
be lifted, you ancient portals,
that the king of glory may enter.
Who is this king of glory?
The Lord, strong and mighty,
the Lord, mighty in war.
Lift up your heads, O gates;
rise up, you ancient portals,
that the king of glory may enter.
Who is this king of glory?
The Lord of hosts, he is the king of glory!”
I laughed.
