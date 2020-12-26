The flight into Egypt

The bond I had with Yeshi was, I felt, even more deep that one of blood. A blood father is chosen by God to be the parent of a child. As my wife said to me so often, I was chosen for Yeshi by God. The Lord gave me such a powerful attachment to this son of mine I was wild with terror at the angels’ news. I sat up, jumped to my feet, on full alert. My wife was asleep next to him. I tried to wake her gently. I watched her face harden, becoming grim as I told her. Quickly she strapped the baby to her back and helped me load the donkey. We had become a good team, and she was nearly as strong as a man. In a few minutes we were on the road.

We were frightened about passing the watchman. We were both ready for anything, ready to give our lives if we had to. I tried to walk confidently, though I wanted to break into a run. I was conscious of the knife at my belt, praying to God I would not have to use it.

I needn’t have worried. The man only greeted us and remarked on the fact that we were leaving in the wee hours. I managed to laugh and say with a newborn we couldn’t sleep anyway so we thought to be on our way. We passed without incident.