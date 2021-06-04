TEXAS GARDENING: Yaupon holly can’t be salvaged; best to clear stubble away

Dear Neil: You will see in the photo I have attached that the end yaupon holly in the row looks like it’s dead. I soaked it thoroughly, but that did not help. What is going on with the bush? This planting is 60 to 70 years old.

A: I’m afraid you were soaking a plant that already had died, whether it had gotten too dry or whether there was some kind of injury are things that I can’t see from the photograph. But it does not appear that the plant is going to recover. I would remove it and get the dead stubble out of the way so that the second plant can grow vigorously and fill in the void. Be very mindful of the water needs of all of the plants. If you have a sprinkler system, make sure that the head that serves that end of the planting is functioning properly.

Dear Neil: Are there varieties of full-size gardenias that are better suited to alkaline soil conditions?