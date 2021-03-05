TEXAS GARDENING: Winter damage requires time to evaluate and solve

A: We won’t know for several more weeks. It will depend on many things, including variety of St. Augustine (Raleigh is much more cold-hardy than Floratam, for example), vigor of the grass going into the winter, any snow pack in parts of the region where there was snow, etc. Just sit tight and wait and watch. Hopefully most lawns will come out of it intact, but in prior years when it’s been extremely cold, we have seen damage.

Dear Neil: The leaves on my windmill palm have all browned badly. How soon will I know if the plants have survived?

A: Of course, the browned leaves will not green up again, but hopefully new growth will be produced out of the growing tips. It’s those central growing tips that are your real concern. Palms can be slow to respond. They need really warm weather, so be patient. You may not know for sure until late spring.

Dear Neil: I had a Meyer lemon tree growing in our backyard. It is in a somewhat protected spot, but that didn’t seem to help it this year. We got into the single digits for 24 hours. Will it come back?