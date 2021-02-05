TEXAS GARDENING: When part of your plant dies, you can always trim it away

A: It doesn’t impact the answer at all. Pecans benefit from the same nutrients as your turfgrass does. You would want an accurate soil test from a bona fide soil testing laboratory such as the one at Texas A&M. It will probably show that you need to add a high-nitrogen or all-nitrogen food, and that upwards of half of that nitrogen should be in slow-release form. I fertilize my St. Augustine in early April, early June and early September. That is less often than I feed areas where I have bermuda. St. Augustine is affected by gray leaf spot, the hot-weather fungal leaf spot that is accelerated by applications of nitrogen in the heat of the summer.

A: I’d be proud to do so. Topping is just so senseless. Always. If you find yourself looking at a crape myrtle that has been butchered by someone who didn’t understand the mistake of their ways, the quickest way to a lovely crape myrtle is to cut it off flush with the ground and let it start over (really!). It will send up 20 or 30 shoots. Select 10 or 12 straight ones as potential new trunks and let them grow for the first summer. In September, narrow the choices down to the best looking five to seven and remove all the rest flush with the ground. By the second summer you’ll be able to make your final selection of the three or five trunks that you want to use as the trunks for your reconstituted tree, and you can start nurturing it into a beautiful form. You’ll be amazed at how quickly it will bounce back!