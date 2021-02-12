TEXAS GARDENING: When a tree is weak at its base, go ahead and replant

Dear Neil: My copy of your 1991 book with the gorgeous cowboy boots is a fixture on my coffee table. It calls for Diazinon or Dursban for the control of fire ants. Is either of those still available? We are in a rapidly developing area and I don’t want to use anything that would be a problem for my neighbors.

A: When I decided to do my newest book, Neil Sperry’s Lone Star Gardening (available only from my website), it was because information in that older book was becoming obsolete. Those insecticides are no longer available to consumers. Texas A&M’s recommendations have shifted toward area-wide baits and, where necessary, individual mound treatments. You can find their latest recommendations by searching “Texas A&M Entomology fire ant controls” online. On a personal note, I have been very satisfied with the results I’ve gotten using the area-wide baits for the past 12 or 15 years.

Dear Neil: Do you have any idea why our Obsession nandinas have not grown? They were planted two years ago. We came back four months later and filled in with two more. We have used drip irrigation and supplemented with a hose, and I have used a slow-release fertilizer. Any suggestions?