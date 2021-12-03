TEXAS GARDENING: Watering and quality soil are key for city plant project

Dear Neil: I have climbing roses in a raised bed. I am constantly pulling grass runners out of the bed. Mulches haven’t helped. Is there a herbicide that would do the job, yet be safe around the roses? Or should I plant a groundcover to crowd out the grass?

A: My bet would be that you have bermuda coming into the bed, and no groundcover is going to crowd it out. You can apply a glyphosate-only weedkiller spray directly to the grass to kill it during the growing season. The glyphosate-only materials are not active in the soil, meaning that they do not enter plants through their roots. They must be applied to green, active growth. I’ve done what I’m describing many times. If I’m concerned about the spray drifting onto desirable green tissues such as a rose trunk, I’ll temporarily protect it from the spray with a wrap of aluminum foil. Buy a trigger spray bottle next spring when the grass is growing actively again. I think you’ll be pleased with the results. Just be certain the product contains no other active ingredients.