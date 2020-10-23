TEXAS GARDENING: Vitex plant not a great option if it’s long-lasting flowers you want

A: Azaleas, like most flowering shrubs, need a fair amount of sunlight to bloom. While they prefer shade in the afternoon during the summertime, azaleas do their best if given morning sun all year long. It sounds like your plants are in too much shade. If they’ve been there for eight or 10 years or longer, they may just be worn out by the lack of light. Your photo failed to attach to your email, so I can’t really tell. You might find that other types of plants would serve you better in the shade of the live oaks. Other possibilities would include leatherleaf mahonias, aucubas (for leaf color) or oakleaf hydrangeas. I have many kinds of hollies. I grow them for their wide variety of leaf shapes and textures, and also for the berries some of the varieties produce in the winter.

Dear Neil: We have a large ornamental shrub. It has pale colors in spots, and it’s getting holes in its canopy. Please see the attached photo. How should I address it?