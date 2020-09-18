TEXAS GARDENING: Try replacing a picky Savannah holly with an Oakland holly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Neil: I have two 5-year-old Savannah hollies planted on the west side of our house. They receive shade part of the day, but a lot of afternoon sun. They haven’t grown much at all, and now their trunks have started splitting. Why might that be happening?

A: Savannah hollies are more particular about soils and exposure than some of our other holly varieties. For example, they are absolutely not suited to alkaline soils, so they are limited to the eastern quarter of Texas. For some reason, nurseries carry them in areas where they’re not suited, and it takes five or 10 years for them to start showing signs of failing. Trunk damage due to bark splitting is one symptom, but iron deficiency and lethargic growth are more common. Oakland hollies are also fairly upright, and they are far more adaptable. I believe they would be better solutions in the long run. Water them by hand, however, for their first couple of years to get them established.

Dear Neil: I bought some Daisy May daisies last spring, and they did wonderfully. By the end of the summer, some of the leaves were starting to turn brown. What should I do?