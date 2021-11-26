TEXAS GARDENING: Texas persimmon are a nice addition to landscape

A: Let me begin with the basics. Since it obviously is not a grass, it’s in the category of broadleafed weeds. That means that broadleafed herbicides (containing 2,4-D) should eliminate it. However, that is what you have already tried. I suspect the spray may have beaded up and rolled off the leaves, as many types of clover have waxy foliage. If you did not use a tank sprayer the other times, you likely would get better results if you tried one. Set the nozzle to a fairly fine mist and coat the leaves with the herbicide just to the point of runoff. The hose-end sprayers tend to apply large droplets that don’t adhere well to the foliage. Add in one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray, and spray down onto the foliage. Apply the herbicide between mowing cycles so you get maximum leaf coverage and repeat in three weeks as needed. It will take a while for the results to become visible. You may have to repeat when it warms up next spring.