TEXAS GARDENING: Take care not to plant oak trees too close to each other

Dear Neil: We have a very nice 8x8-foot garden. We used a variety of types of organic matter in preparing the soil. One bag that I found in the garage looked rather moldy, and when we had trouble with some of our plants, I found mold in the soil in the garden. Is it possible that the mold in the ground came from the potting soil out of that bag? What can I do to get rid of it?

A: I guess it’s possible that the mold got its start out of the bag, but it would not be anything that would harm the plants. You need to mix additional amendments into the soil. I would use sphagnum peat moss, well-rotted compost, finely ground pine bark mulch and 1 inch of expanded shale. Rototill all of that 12 inches into the existing prepared soil. Give it the winter to mellow, and you should have a wonderful soil mix by spring.

Dear Neil: I am attaching photos of my damaged Texas mountain laurel. Some type of insect is boring holes and killing it. What can I do to save this tree, also hopefully to keep the problem from spreading to my other mountain laurels?