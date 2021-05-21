TEXAS GARDENING: Struggling branches can be trimmed from freeze-damaged loquat trees

A: Keep waiting. I’m seeing new growth showing up on palms around Texas with each passing day. Wait six weeks or more if you have to. There’s no real reason to rush.

Dear Neil: Should I be concerned with this split in the trunk of my 9-year-old plumeria? It’s been this way for the past couple of years, and the plant is putting out new leaves normally this spring.

A: If you haven’t worried about it for two years, I wouldn’t worry now. It appears to be dry tissue. That’s important. You don’t want to see soft, decaying internal wood. I would just leave it to its own accord to see if it tries to produce new bark tissue across the wound. A plumeria that old should actually have a larger trunk. Hopefully it will be able to catch up. They require perfect drainage.

Dear Neil: Is there anything that can be done to help Italian cypress trees that have gradually been turning brown over the past several weeks? Is this because of the cold?