TEXAS GARDENING: Start with new, lively trees to save years of time

A: I looked at the tree overall. It doesn’t look like there is any problem with the trunk of the tree as best I can see in your photograph. The root flare is at the surface of the soil. That’s the way we would want it. The leaf spotting in one of your other photos looks minor. I would wonder if the narrow distance of soil exposure might be contributing. There is a great deal of concrete covering the root system. Normally, moisture collects beneath concrete. However, this fall’s drought may have been severe enough to cause the problems you’re seeing. This species can handle drought, so let’s reserve judgment until spring. At that point, if needed, you might want to involve a certified arborist if you detect any further problems.

Dear Neil: Why do some horticulturists say that fall is a good time to plant trees, but you say that it needs to be done in December and January while they are dormant? If I were to do it now, they would have green leaves. When I’ve done that in the past, I’ve lost almost all of the trees. What am I missing?