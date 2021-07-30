TEXAS GARDENING: Spring spraying can prevent pecan scab

A: It looks like you might have sensitive briar, Mimosa pudica. I’d suggest you spot-treat with a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D) applied directly to the weed at a time when it has as much foliage as possible. Use a trigger squeeze bottle to apply it. That should take care of it.

Dear Neil: I have two 5-by-5 and one 5-by-10 raised gardens that I use for vegetables. They are now finished for the season, although I’ll use one of the smaller ones for fall crops soon. What is the best cover for the other two to prevent weed growth until January?

A: I would use heavyweight black polyethylene plastic (such as a pond liner) to solarize the beds by soaking in the sun’s rays the rest of this summer and fall. Secure it tightly around the edges to keep it tidy.

Dear Neil: We have whiteflies all over our fenced backyard. I have sprayed them with detergent/water solution with a garden hose to get rid of any eggs and that seemed to do the job, but now they’re in two tall yaupons and I can’t keep ahead of them. I’ve tried spraying down from the patio roof. What would you suggest?