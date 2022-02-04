TEXAS GARDENING: Spider mites likely culprit of Italian cypress damage

The same would be true for adding compost. It adds organic matter, but it decays over a year or so and you would be left right where you are today. Compost would be much better used as a soil amendment in flower and vegetable beds where you rework the soil annually.

That leaves the topsoil and your need for a remedy for erosion. If you are sure that soil has actually been washed away, begin by determining the source of the water (runoff, downsprout, etc.) and how you can change its flow patterns. Then, to fill the eroded areas, you may want to dig out the existing sod, put topsoil into the void and replant the sod at the proper grade. That should all be done in late April or May when the grass is growing most actively. It is best to use topsoil from your own property so that it will be a perfect match in terms of moisture-holding ability and fertility.

Dear Neil: Our red oak was planted by our builder seven years ago. It has done well, but it started to develop this crack three years ago. It doesn’t appear to be affecting the tree now, but I’m afraid it might later. What do I need to do?