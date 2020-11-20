TEXAS GARDENING: Sooty mold is a common nuisance, but harmless to plants

A: What you are seeing is a fungus called sooty mold. You will also see it on crape myrtle leaves after crape myrtle aphids and scale insects attack them. You will also see the mold on Texas sage, cotoneasters, loropetalums and other shrubs that attract aphids or lace bugs. It will even develop on other plants and hard surfaces beneath the infested plants. It stains our concrete paver driveway beneath our pecan trees when aphids infest the pecan leaves late each summer. Sooty mold is basically harmless to the plants. It is just unsightly. You can wash it off the fruit very easily. The bigger issue is eliminating the substrate in which it grows. It gets its start in a sticky substance we call honeydew. That is the excretion of sap that passes through the bodies of those sucking insects. The sum of it all: to get rid of the mold, you really must get rid of the insects. Citrus is indeed bothered by whiteflies, but there are also citrus scale insects that can give off honeydew, so check your plants closely and choose the appropriate insecticide.