TEXAS GARDENING: Some oak trees suffered more from freeze

Dear Neil: Several arborists have looked at these photos and said this is the result of the February freeze. They have advised me to let nature take its course. Do you have any additional suggestions?

A: This is called radial shake, and we have seen much more of it than we care to think about after that deep freeze of February. Many of our oaks are going to be just fine and will heal through this mechanical freeze injury, but others that have lost significant percentages of their bark have already died and need to be removed. You might want to have one of those arborists come on site and look at the tree in person.

Dear Neil: I have two bougainvillea plants that bloom very differently. One plant has blooms the size of a football. Are there different varieties?

A: Yes. Absolutely. Bougainvilleas come in several different floral bract colors. Some have variegated foliage and some are even notoriously shy bloomers, producing far fewer bracts than others. You should begin to see color on both of your plants over the next several weeks. This is their prime time to bloom.