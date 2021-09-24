TEXAS GARDENING: Smilax briar fends off spraying efforts

I’d like to fine-tune some suggestions I made recently on solarizing garden soil. Based on what I have read from the University of Florida and elsewhere after a reader’s comments, it’s better to use clear polyethylene plastic than the black plastic I recommended. It will allow the sun’s rays to penetrate to the soil. Things I had read years ago suggested the black film would trap heat. If you’re interested in the full details, do a quick Web search for “University of Florida Gardening Solutions Soil Solarization.” Many other universities have additional information.

A: You have smilax briar. The problem in spraying it is that it has an extensive root system, often with tubers, and not very much leaf surface to absorb the herbicides. What leaf surface there is is extremely glossy and does not absorb the weedkillers efficiently. I have had very good results using a tractor and shredder to mow dense stands of it to the ground. Very little of it returns. At that point, I have found that it is easiest simply to dig out any surviving clumps using a sharpshooter spade when the ground is very moist. It sounds more difficult than it really is. I have eliminated several acres of it personally around our own home using this approach. One tractor mowing took care of probably 98 percent of it.