TEXAS GARDENING: Several environmental factors could be holding back hydrangeas

Dear Neil: We have five crape myrtle trees that we planted along our driveway in 1973. Obviously, they are huge now. We enjoy their blooms, but they seem to come later now, and one of the trees has even died to the ground. We are grooming sprouts from it to become a new tree — we’re happy to see it bloom again. We’d like to cut the others down to match. Is that permissible, or must we dig them all up?

A: Without any photo I hate to take a guess. The generic answer, of course, is that you can cut any dead wood out of any tree, crape myrtles included. And you could certainly cut all five back completely to the ground and retrain them. That’s essentially what we do when winter kills crape myrtles to the ground in colder parts of Texas. That happens commonly. But that’s really extreme if there’s anything else that can be done to the remaining four trees. It may be that they only need nitrogen. Nitrogen promotes new growth, and it’s on that new growth that flower buds are formed. Without new growth, no flowers. Before you go to all that trouble, I’d really suggest you either have a Texas Master Certified Nursery Professional at a local independent retail garden center or a certified arborist look at a photo of the plants or see them on site.