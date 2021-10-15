TEXAS GARDENING: Salvia plants should survive Texas winter

A: The closer photo you sent looks like a “common persimmon.” That’s the accepted name for the native persimmon (Diospyros virginiana) that grows from Central Texas east and north across the eastern half of the United States. It’s a rather pretty tree with dark green leaves that turn colorful fall shades. It produces fruit that attracts birds, raccoons, squirrels and other wildlife. However, the fruit, and the tree in general, are messy. Tent caterpillars love it, for example, and can drape themselves over entire trees within just a few days. If my ID is correct, your location seems very close to the building in the near background. I would plant a better species of tree a few feet farther out.

A: Whiteflies are among the most difficult insects to control. Fortunately, they are much more of a nuisance to us as gardeners than they are damaging to our plants. A big part of the problem in controlling them is that they reproduce so quickly. Even if you kill the adults, there are eggs waiting to hatch. If you have found an insecticide that is legitimately labeled to control them (as opposed to home remedies), I would keep using it. However, you might also try the yellow sticky traps you can buy from local organic garden supply stores or online. Whiteflies are attracted to the yellow color, and they get stuck to the traps and die. Unfortunately, so will other insects. As late as it is in the fall garden season, however, I’m not sure I would bother with any of this.