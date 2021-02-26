TEXAS GARDENING: Redcedars do cause allergies, but medicines help

A: In many cases, yes. Eastern redcedar (Juniperus virginiana) is the native conifer that grows over huge parts of Central and East Texas. There are thousands of acres that are covered with it and other species of junipers. They turn bronze and produce pollen from mid-winter into early spring, and warm south winds push the pollen across the state. But lest you grab your chainsaw and start taking out all your junipers, let me share a personal opinion. My wife suffers this seasonal allergy. Sprays help her immensely, and so I have left the 40 or 50 mature trees we have on our rural property in place. I even planted several more years ago to act as a critical privacy screen since I knew they would blend in and maintain the natural look. I figured the pollen those 15 trees would produce wouldn’t add much to the overall pollen count produced by the millions of other trees in the hundreds of miles around us.

A: Your email pre-dates the extreme cold by a couple of days, so I can discount that as a cause. I don’t want to jump to the browned leaves and leaf spots as being the original cause of this problem (although I don’t have any better idea just yet). I would be more likely to suspect a trunk or root problem. I’m grasping at straws, but it appears that the walk is water-stained adjacent to the plant in your photo. Is there any chance that this plant has had water dripping around it for a prolonged period of time from the hose hanging on the wall? That could have caused it to die by killing its roots due to lack of oxygen. If you feel the plant has been lost (it appears that that’s the case), you might want to send a portion of the base of the trunk and a major root and some of the smaller roots to the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M University in College Station and ask them to look at it. There is a charge for their analysis, but then you would know for sure. All the details are at their website. As for replanting, I would probably choose another type of plant just to be on the safe side.