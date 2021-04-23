TEXAS GARDENING: Red oak trees may require patience

A: No, nothing that would drip into the soil, and the loquat leaves wouldn’t be decaying in place — that takes way too long. The only possible cause I can think of would be competition for sunlight and water, both critical to the Asian jasmine’s success. Loquats cast heavy shade, and they use a great deal of water.

A: These all look like young seedlings of approximately the same age. It’s possible they all sprouted from acorns this spring. Typically, when I get this question about a live oak, it’s actually root sprouts that are tethered to the mother tree, and in those cases we can’t use a weedkiller because it would be taken back through the tree’s root system to the maternal tree. So, to see if you might be able to do that in this case, soak on area thoroughly, and then a few hours later carefully dig a few of these with a small trowel. If they come up easily, and especially if you can trace all of their roots back to one acorn per sprout, they would obviously be seedlings. In that case you could apply a broadleafed weedkiller containing 2,4-D. If they are sprouts from larger roots, all you can do is sever or mow them. That’s a genetic blemish of about 15% of the live oak trees that I see.