TEXAS GARDENING: Pruning won’t help to stop juniper damage

Dear Neil: I have a Blue Point juniper that has lost half of its top. It just turned coppery-brown. What caused that, and how can I keep it from spreading?

A: It sounds like Phomopsis or Kabatina twig canker. Blue Points are notorious for dying back that way. Unfortunately, pruning to remove it doesn’t help very much. The plant keeps dying back farther. I lost two Spartan junipers in the same way. Sadly, fungicides don’t help much, and by the time you might apply them the plant has been badly disfigured. Oakland hollies are probably your best replacement.

Dear Neil: We are going to be putting in a circular driveway. We have Asian jasmine where part of it will be going. Is it possible to dig it out and transplant it?

A: In theory it should be doable. But I’ve never seen anyone try it. You would have to unwind the stems enough that you could trim them back to within 4 or 5 inches of the ground. By the time you did all that and tried to dig it with soil intact around its roots it would be a lot easier just to plant new, vigorous plants from the nursery.

Dear Neil: If I wanted to grow a Nellie R. Stevens holly as a tree, how would I train it? I see nice shrubs in the nursery. What should I be looking for?

A: If you want a single-trunk tree you would need to start with a young plant and train it against a strong stake using plastic plant ties to hold it completely upright. Select one trunk that is growing vertically and remove all side shoots as it grows. If you are willing to grow a multitrunk specimen (a much easier idea) examine each plant very carefully until you find one with three equally sized branches that originate close to the soil. Plant it and let it grow for a year or two, gradually removing lower branches. You don’t want bare trunks to extend more than about 40 percent of the way up the total height of the tree. If you’re in doubt about a branch, wait a few weeks and look at it daily. You can always remove it later — you can never put it back.

Dear Neil: We want to build a patio with concrete pavers beneath a live oak. Will they hurt the tree’s roots?

A: If you don’t change the grade of the ground by adding soil over the roots you should be fine. The pavers will need to be placed on a bed of packed brick sand, but sand allows free flow of water and air to the root system. The pavers will, too, through the cracks. By not mortaring the pavers in place you’ll be able to lift and reset them if needed when roots grow larger and push their way out of the soil.

Dear Neil: Does fertilizer that has been stored in a dry garage go bad after two or three years?

A: As long as it still pours out of the bags it will be fine. You just don’t want to use fertilizer that has gotten moist and that has caked together into solid clumps.

Dear Neil: I’m going to be planting a perennial garden along the side of our house. What can I use to kill the bermuda turf that’s growing there now?

A: Use a weedkiller product containing only glyphosate herbicide. That could be the original Roundup product, but there are other matching products on the market as well. Glyphosates enter the plants through their leaves, so you need to wait until late April or May to get the best control. Give the herbicide 10 to 15 days to do its work and you’ll be ready to rototill and start working the soil.

Dear Neil: We have several large rosemary plants that really took a hit this winter. Can they be salvaged, or should we take them out?

A: If they’re brown, they’re not going to come back. The past two winters have really been rough on them. Taller varieties seem to be slightly more tolerant of cold than the spreading types. You’ll be much happier either planting vigorous new plants now or replacing them with some other hardier species. Most folks are doing the former, since rosemary plantings have served them well for many years. The problem is that you just don’t know how long it’s going to be until the next extremely cold winter.

Dear Neil: I have enclosed leaves and a photo from my ligustrum shrubs. The leaves are spotted and they have been falling off for several weeks. What is causing this? What can I do to stop it?

A: This is freeze damage from the cold of this winter. It happened last year as well (for those plants that weren’t killed entirely). Waxleaf ligustrums develop an odd waffle-like pattern in their leaves. Those leaves then drop as spring begins. Actually, even healthy waxleafs will drop their old leaves in spring as their new growth is being produced. What will really tell the tale is if the plants rebound and look good in a few more weeks. If some of the stems remain brown and crisp, you will need to replace them.

