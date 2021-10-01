TEXAS GARDENING: Prune hibiscus before spring growth starts

Dear Neil: I have a lovely pink hibiscus that has, after five years, become unruly. When can it be trimmed and reshaped?

A: Obviously, it hasn’t been exposed to any hard freezes, perhaps because you have it in a large pot that you can bring into protection when it’s really cold. In any event, the best time to prune it would be in February, before it begins its spring growth. Try not to remove more than one-third of its top growth. Extreme pruning produces strong vegetative regrowth at the expense of flowers.

Dear Neil: We thought our Meyer lemon tree had died, but it has produced a strong and leafy sprout that is now about 5 feet tall. It has great sentimental value because it was planted in memory of a family member. How many years will it be until we will know if it will bear fruit?

A: If it’s that vigorous it shouldn’t be too many (two to three at the most). It sounds like it’s on its way.

Dear Neil: We have a weed that has invaded our St. Augustine lawn and our neighbor’s as well over the past three years. It is very dense, and I’ve been unsuccessful in identifying it. Is there any way to control it?