TEXAS GARDENING: Prune, fertilize struggling rosemary plant

A: That disease has really cut into our choices in conifers. I hate it that we’ve lost Arizona cypresses from our planting lists. They’re handsome trees, but they have become quite susceptible. Many of our other junipers have issues with Phomopsis and other diseases, so they aren’t much better. Eastern redcedars are Juniperus virginiana, and that species seems to be resistant or immune. Some of the cultivars might work. I’m thinking of the old variety “Burki” with its blue-gray summer needles and plum-reddish winter color. I’ve grown it a couple of times and had fair to good results with it. Be careful of others, however, because some of the selections out of that species are groundcovers, and others are vase-shaped shrubs, not the look that you’re wanting. It might be better to switch over to some other type of small evergreen tree such as teddy bear or little gem magnolias or tree-form hollies.

Dear Neil: I can’t figure out what is happening to my beautyberry. It did the same thing last year. One branch wilted and turned brown and then the branch beneath it did the same thing. You can see that happening in my photograph. It gets about seven hours of sunlight daily. Could this be too much or too little water?