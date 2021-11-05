TEXAS GARDENING: Prune Arizona ash damaged by winter freeze

A: I did some searching, and a website “Weeds of Australia” shows that it’s probably Caesalpinia decapetala, known by common names such as cat’s claw and Mysore thorn and many others. Try a Web search using those key words, or perhaps this link will get you to the page I found: https://tinyurl.com/37jnfm5r.

You will discover that it is highly invasive and despised — a plant that chokes out all others and, due to its thorny stems, makes forested wetlands impassable. You really don’t want to leave this in your landscape.

Dear Neil: All the leaves on our loquat turned brown after the freeze. They are still hanging on the plant, although it’s also producing new leaves. Will they eventually fall, or should I take corrective action of some sort? If so, what action?

A: Try brushing against them. I would expect that many or most would drop off the plant by now. If the tips of the branches died back due to the cold, trim and reshape the plant to correct the damage.

Dear Neil: What are these white masses that appear on our cedar posts, patio ceiling and window screens every summer? We have scrubbed them off, only to have them come back overnight. We thought they were a fungus, but we also wonder if they might be insect eggs.