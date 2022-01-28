TEXAS GARDENING: Poinsettia advice pays off with rebloom project

Dear Neil: I thought you might like to see that your advice does pay off. This is a poinsettia that we bought in November 2020, enjoyed that winter, and then nurtured into rebloom this past Christmas 2021 as per your instructions posted here. Thanks for the guidance. It really worked!

A: To reader Bob C.: Well done! And to everyone else, you want to enjoy your poinsettia as long as it stays healthy, but when the bracts begin to fade away, repot it into a large container and trim off the spent flowers and bracts. Put it in a bright, warm spot (no freezing temperatures) where you can shelter it from the hot summer sun after mid-morning each day from late spring through the summer. Pinch out its growing tips to force it to produce branches. Keep it watered and well nourished. Starting Oct. 1, provide it total darkness each evening from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. That will trigger the flowering process as it “thinks” the nights are getting quite long. It must have sunlight the remaining daytime hours.

Dear Neil: Post-big freeze of last February, we have had lots of sucker-type growth on our huge live oak’s limbs. Is it time to cut this off? Any suggestions of how we might have this done?