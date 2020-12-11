TEXAS GARDENING: Plants vary on when to plant in the season; know the individual needs of each

A: There is no one answer that will serve all plants, and certainly not for big parts of a varied state like Texas. For example, some summer plants such as moss rose and caladiums play out long before the first frost. You could take them out a couple of months earlier than wax begonias and fanflowers. They just seem to get better clear through the fall. However, there comes a time when you have to make a practical decision and give the new plants a chance to get established before the really cold weather of winter rolls in, and that’s usually around the average date of the first killing freeze for your part of Texas. At the other end of winter, you don’t want to wait too late to get your warm-season color planted, because some of those plants won’t establish very well if you set them out once it’s already hot. Most of your winter color annuals will start to fizzle by the time temperatures climb into the high 80s every once in a while. That’s usually a month or so after the average date of your last killing freeze. But complicating things, there are some warm-season crops that grow well in spring, but that can’t handle Texas summers. Petunias and geraniums are good examples. They must be planted one to two months earlier than summer color like lantanas, pentas, angelonias, wax begonias and coleus. And caladiums and periwinkles shouldn’t be planted until May or even June. Find a good gardening calendar to use as your guideline, and keep your own personal records. There’s no substitute for experience.