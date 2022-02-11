TEXAS GARDENING: Pachysandra groundcover struggles in hot Texas weather

Dear Neil: I took these photographs of our pachysandra in the summer. They have been fertilized and watered, but they have put out very little new growth. They continue to have yellow growth and a lot of browning. They are mostly in the shade. What could be wrong?

A: Pachysandra, or Japanese spurge, is a very popular groundcover in the north. However, here in Texas it struggles with our hot, dry weather. I don’t know how you prepared the soil for these plants, but that also could be a factor. It looks like there were begonias in this bed and they also seem to be struggling. I grew pachysandra for eight or 10 years here in Texas, and I finally got bored waiting on it to cover. Mine was alive, but it was just so slow to cover. I switched over to what I would call more eager groundcovers. This appears to be a nitrogen deficiency and perhaps also damage from too much sun. They must have heavy shade.

Dear Neil: Why is it that my plumeria hasn’t bloomed for two years? I put it into the ground each spring and pull it out before winter. As you can see, it is very healthy. Why no flowers?