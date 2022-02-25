TEXAS GARDENING: Oakland hollies a good bet for corner location

A: Oxalis is admittedly a difficult weed. That’s why some of the products will have a starburst and the call-out wording “even controls oxalis!” That lets you know that it’s a weed that will put up a fight. I would suggest using one of the 2,4-D products in a pump sprayer. Add one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of spray to help the mix stay in place on the waxy leaves. Apply it with a fine spray pattern on a very still day.

Ideally, the oxalis will have had several days to produce new growth following mowing. The herbicide goes in through the leaves and is carried throughout the plant. It will take a couple of weeks before you’ll see the best results. By the way, oxalis seeds are thrown out from the tiny fruit almost explosively. That spreads the population quickly. I’ve used the process I described many times and have had good results. As for the vinegar, that is not a product that I’m willing to recommend.

Dear Neil: Last summer our lace bark elm started developing bags at the tips of its branches. They resemble bagworm bags, but there was nothing inside of the webs. It is near a crape myrtle that I had treated with Imidacloprid in May (as you have suggested for bark scale). What could that have been?