TEXAS GARDENING: No control over mites that cause rose rosette virus

Dear Neil: Why would my roses die back, first turning yellow, then brown and then black before I have to cut them off? I’ve never had this problem in other states.

A: I fear your plants might be infected with rose rosette virus, the fatal disease that has ruined roses in many parts of Texas. It’s actually an old virus first identified 80 or more years ago. Affected plants also develop ultra-strong “bull” canes that are two or three times the normal size and height. Many of the canes have huge numbers of thorns, and flowers fail to open properly. RRV is spread by a microscopic mite that floats on the wind. Unfortunately, we have no control for either the mite or the virus. Research scientists have been trying to find a work-around for us for more than five years. I am including a photo of RRV that I took a year or two ago to show you what it looks like as it takes a plant down.

Dear Neil: My pyracantha was damaged badly by the February cold. I had the dead branches removed and there was substantial growth along the remaining limbs. However, some of that growth has started to die from the top down. As you can see, there is healthy growth from the base. Should I remove the large trunks and just start over?